Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash about 11 miles north of Midland early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 27-year-old Anthony Luna and 41-year-old Antonio Perez Jr., both of Lubbock were traveling south on State Highway 349 in a Ford-F150 around 4:40 a.m.

A semitractor-trailer was failed to yield the right of way as it exited a private drive and turned south onto State Hwy. 349. The two vehicles collided.

Antonio Perez Jr., the passenger in the pickup, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anthony Luna was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was not injured.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.