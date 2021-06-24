Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland

A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash about 11 miles north of Midland early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 27-year-old Anthony Luna and 41-year-old Antonio Perez Jr., both of Lubbock were traveling south on State Highway 349 in a Ford-F150 around 4:40 a.m.

A semitractor-trailer was failed to yield the right of way as it exited a private drive and turned south onto State Hwy. 349. The two vehicles collided.

Antonio Perez Jr., the passenger in the pickup, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anthony Luna was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was not injured.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
tax
Bigger Child Tax Credit checks coming early this year

Latest News

DPS identifies victim in Wednesday fatal crash near Dimmitt
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured
Police identify motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after Monday crash
1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer south of Tahoka