Lubbock man pleads guilty to charges of enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to charges of enticement of a minor in federal court Wednesday.

Jason Lee Guthery, 44, was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child back in May.

On Dec. 30, 2020, court documents state a truck driver spotted a young girl sitting on the side of the roadway in freezing weather. The driver took the girl to a truck stop and notified law enforcement.

The victim told investigators she had left her house and walked to get away because her mother’s live-in boyfriend, Guthrey, had sexually assaulted her and sent her sexually explicit text messages. The victim told police Guthery had touched her on two different occasions. After each incident, Guthery reportedly sent the victim text messages telling her not to tell her mother.

According to the factual resume, the messages on the victim’s cellphone from Guthery were “sexual in nature and were intended to persuade, induce, entice and coerce”.

Because Guthery knowingly engaged in sexual conduct with a child younger than the age of 17, he could also face charges of indecency with a child.

He faces 10 years to life in prison or five years to life of supervised release. He was previously convicted of sexual assault on a child on Jan. 24, 2002, in Menard County.

