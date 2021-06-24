Lubbock man pleads guilty to federal charges of attempted enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to charges of attempted enticement of a minor in a federal court Wednesday.

Gregory Alexander Perez, 32, was federally indicted on one count of enticement of a minor back in April. He was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department on Feb., 2. after arranging meet with the victim in a parking lot.

Federal court documents indicates Perez initiated contact with an individual on an online messaging platform who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Perez and the girl exchanged cellphone numbers and starting text messaging. Perez reportedly sent sexually explicit text messages, requested photos and offered the girl money in exchange for performing oral sex on him.

Perez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.

He faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to life of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

