Main lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway to be closed June 27 for Ironman triathlon

The cycling portion of the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will cover multiple roads, including...
The cycling portion of the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will cover multiple roads, including a portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Ironman 70.3 Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 27, and TxDOT says drivers should expect several road closures for the cyclists, including a section of westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Motorists traveling on FM 1729, FM 3523, FM 400, FM 40, FM 378, US 62 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway should anticipate sharing the road with cyclists and/or lane or road closures said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District director of transportation operations.

Westbound MSF traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road. Eastbound MSF mainlane traffic will not be impacted, Dearing added.

“Drivers should be extra vigilant when driving on the rural roadway portions of the bike race—FMs 1729, 3523, 400, 40 and 378—and should be prepared to share the road with the athletes or to be stopped by law enforcement as cyclists make their way through the course,” Dearing said. “A portion of the westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlanes and frontage road, will be closed to traffic as the athletes make their way to Jones AT&T Stadium.”

TxDOT says drivers are also asked to watch out and slow down for cyclists as they practice and train by riding the rural portion of the course over the next few days.

