Major change in temperatures and rain chances coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major change in temperatures and rain chances as we move into the weekend.

However, as you know, it was sunny and hot again on the South Plains on this Thursday.

Once again, many communities in the area hit and even surpassed the century mark, especially those along the Texas/New Mexico state line.

We will have some showers and maybe a few weak storms develop along the state line but those will likely be gone later this evening.

Looking ahead, it will remain hot tomorrow and there will be a chance of scattered storms returning to the area late Friday and into the weekend.

A few of the storms may be severe with a chance of winds near or above 60 mph and some hail. The primary threat area will be the panhandle and northern South Plains. Most of the region does have a chance of storms late Friday evening.

The weekend will bring a big drop in temps with highs in the 80s and even 70s by Sunday. In addition, showers and storms are likely through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

There will be a chance of some isolated severe storms Saturday, but most of the storms will be heavy rain producers with lightning and gusty winds.

The cooler temperatures will continue in to the middle of next week.

