Midland migrant facility to close at the end of the month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The migrant facility in Midland will be closing at the end of June, according to Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

Payton announced the news on Thursday morning.

“It is with great excitement and relief that we can now inform you of the news that the migrant facility will be shutting down at the end of the month per the information we have received from HHS via Congressman Pfluger’s office. We have weathered this latest challenge with the same resolve we have dealt with every issue over the past year and a half.

Our thanks to Congressman Pfluger’s relentless efforts as well as the work and professionalism of all county and city authorities. This added burden as a result of failed immigration policies from Washington DC has stressed our city and county but, as always, the spirit and fight of Midlanders has once again shown brightly in the toughest of challenges,” said Payton.

The facility first opened in March to the surprise of local officials. The federal government used the facility to house migrant children who had been picked up at the border.

There is no word yet on where the remaining children at the facility will be moved to. Last month the facility was down to half-capacity.

Congressman August Pfluger released the following statement on the news:

“Finally, the Midland HHS facility for unaccompanied minors in Midland is slated to close next week. The Biden Administration has run the facility haphazardly since they first moved in during the dead of night. They have disregarded any semblance of transparency with local leaders and law enforcement officers, burdened our local hospital system with unpaid claims, and most importantly, kept our community in the dark. Though this facility may be closing in Midland, our district is still bearing the brunt of the Biden Border Crisis—with alarming increases in drug and human trafficking, dangerous high-speed chases, increased strain on local law enforcement, and damage to farmland and personal property.I will continue putting pressure on the President and Vice President to face reality and secure our border once and for all.”

There is also a migrant holding facility in Pecos that houses more than 1,000 unaccompanied teenagers. No updates have been released on the future of that facility.

