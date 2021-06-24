Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Movie night coming to Jones AT&T Stadium July 16

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - All of West Texas is invited to Jones AT&T Stadium on July 16 when Texas Tech Athletics hosts its annual “Movie Night” featuring Disney-Pixar’s “Soul.”

Gates will open beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the movie slated for a 7 p.m. start. All attendees are encouraged to utilize the C-1 parking lot west of Jones AT&T Stadium and use the Gate 1 ramp (southwest corner) for access to the field.

Fans are allowed to bring blankets and bottled water into the stadium and onto the field. Lawn chairs will not be permitted. Food can be brought into the facility or purchased from the concession stand, but must remain in the seating areas and off the field. Kids can also enjoy inflatable games in the south end zone prior to the start of the movie.

For more information on Movie Night, please contact the Texas Tech Promotions and Fan Engagement department at 806-742-3355.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
An FBI investigation produced enough evidence to charge a parishioner of wire fraud and...
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issues statement on embezzlement of funds from Christ the King Cathedral
Daniel Ray Garcia
Gaines County man sentenced to life for 2019 shooting of Seagraves officer

Latest News

Justin Musgraves
Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas
BBB On Top: locally-focused small business networking event
Two Doc’s Brewery to host ‘BBB On Tap’, local small business networking event
File photo
Animal causes power outages in Crosbyton, Ralls