New research to start into severe weather, warning systems

Texas Tech will join four other universities as part of a five-year weather research cooperative because of a $200 million grant.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Atmospheric Science program will team up with four other universities in the United States. All will look into severe weather research.

Those universities are the University of Oklahoma, Penn State, Howard University and State University of New York at Albany. From Tech’s end, that will include research into severe weather and its hazards.

Researchers like Christopher Weiss, a professor of atmospheric science at Tech, will also find way to better predict severe weather. Weiss and his team will also look into its impacts on people and property.

“A big topic right now is understanding how to improve forecasts with observations,” Weiss said.

The research cooperative was awarded for $200 million among all the universities by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Now, Weiss and others will do more research to figure out why some storms spawn tornadoes. They will also work to predict severe storms, and the impact it has on people and buildings.

They will also work on improvements to warning systems, so people will not take those as false alarms.

“When people stop heeding the call-to-action, taking the proper precautions,” Weiss said. “Just because there are a lot of warnings that don’t verify in their eyes.”

The researchers will even use instances like a tornado warning issued in Lubbock on May 17.

Because this is a recently announced grant, a lot of paperwork is being done right now. More intense planning will start in the fall and local researchers will be out in the field by the spring.

“This is going to allow us to really dedicate our research focus on severe weather.”

