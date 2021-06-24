Animal causes power outages in Crosbyton, Ralls

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy is reporting power outages in areas in-and-around Crosbyton and Ralls. Crews are working to restore power.

The City of Crosbyton has issued a statement, saying the problem could be resolved around 9:15 a.m. today.

❗️XCEL POWER OUTAGE❗️ Xcel is aware of the outage and as of now the ERT is 9:15. They are working to restore now. A... Posted by CITY OF CROSBYTON on Thursday, June 24, 2021

An Xcel Energy spokesperson says it was animal contact that caused the areas to lose power around 4:13 a.m. Thursday. Workers are now in the process of trying to re-route power.

Xcel’s outage map shows more than 2,200 customers are without power. A link to that map can be found here.

