Animal causes power outages in Crosbyton, Ralls
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy is reporting power outages in areas in-and-around Crosbyton and Ralls. Crews are working to restore power.
The City of Crosbyton has issued a statement, saying the problem could be resolved around 9:15 a.m. today.
An Xcel Energy spokesperson says it was animal contact that caused the areas to lose power around 4:13 a.m. Thursday. Workers are now in the process of trying to re-route power.
Xcel’s outage map shows more than 2,200 customers are without power. A link to that map can be found here.
