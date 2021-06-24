Temperatures remain high before weekend cool-down, possible rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Partly cloudy and very hot today with temperatures back up in the upper 90s. A high near 98 degrees for Lubbock.

Slim chance of storms NW later this afternoon into evening. Non-storm winds S 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies tonight apart from a few isolated showers NW. Low 74 degrees.

The last supermoon of 2021 will be visible across the area tonight. The “strawberry” moon will not appear a different color, but it will look brighter than normal. Moonrise is at 5:49 pm tonight.

Relief from the heat is coming this weekend, but not before another hot day Friday across the South Plains. Rain chances also increase heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.