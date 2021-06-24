Local Listings
Temperatures remain high before weekend cool-down, possible rain

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Partly cloudy and very hot today with temperatures back up in the upper 90s. A high near 98 degrees for Lubbock.

Slim chance of storms NW later this afternoon into evening. Non-storm winds S 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies tonight apart from a few isolated showers NW. Low 74 degrees.

The last supermoon of 2021 will be visible across the area tonight. The “strawberry” moon will not appear a different color, but it will look brighter than normal. Moonrise is at 5:49 pm tonight.

Relief from the heat is coming this weekend, but not before another hot day Friday across the South Plains. Rain chances also increase heading into the weekend.

