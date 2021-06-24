Local Listings
Texas Tech Football helps establish local scholarship

The Texas Tech football program, in conjunction with 100 Black Men of West Texas, recently...
The Texas Tech football program, in conjunction with 100 Black Men of West Texas, recently established a community scholarship that will benefit a local student each year that plans to attend Texas Tech University.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech football program, in conjunction with 100 Black Men of West Texas, recently established a community scholarship that will benefit a local student each year that plans to attend Texas Tech University.

The scholarship, which was announced at the annual 100 Black Men of West Texas gala, will cover all tuition and fees for one full year, providing a life-changing opportunity for a local student to attend the university.

“We look forward to presenting this scholarship to a deserving student from the city of Lubbock each year,” head coach Matt Wells said. “Our football program is proud to be part of this community, and we are committed to continuing to bridge the gap between Texas Tech and underrepresented students in our great city. This scholarship will change many lives, and we are fortunate to work with such a great organization such as the 100 Black Men of West Texas to make this possible.”

The scholarship recipient will be selected each year by a committee comprised of representatives from the 100 Black Men of West Texas organization as well as Red Raider football student-athletes. The inaugural winner of the scholarship will be announced later this summer.

The scholarship endowment continues the football program’s commitment to serving the Lubbock community as the Red Raiders have contributed more than 1,200 hours of community service in the last year alone. Wells and his program regularly seek out opportunities throughout the community, finding local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club that are in need as well as local elementary and middle schools.

Texas Tech has partnered with the 100 Black Men of West Texas for several community projects as the organization has also hosted student-athletes for peace walks through East Lubbock as well as on campus this past summer. That partnership will only continue to grow as part of the scholarship endowment.

“Our football program firmly believes it is our duty to use our platform as coaches and student-athletes to be an example to others,” Wells said. “This scholarship continues that mission, and I am so proud of the work our student-athletes have accomplished this past year. There is much more to come, but we are dedicated in continuing to grow this important partnership.

For more information on the 100 Black Men of West Texas organization, please visit 100bmwt.org.

