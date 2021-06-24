Two Doc’s Brewery to host ‘BBB On Tap’, local small business networking event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bytes and Brews brings you an award winning presentation by Bazar Solutions with info you can apply now to increase your company’s defense against cyber crime & BBB’s on Tap’s goal is to bring a fresh new perspective to networking and to bring a focus of entrepreneurship, partnership and of success & longevity in our Lubbock business community!

We are extremely excited to bring two events to Lubbock businesses with the help of our partners at Two Docs. BBB’s goal is to be a resource to our business community and linking arms with companies that are staying true to BBB’s standards of trust and want to foster connections in our community is key! Join us for lunch as we learn from Jake Mitchell, VP of Business Strategy for Bazar Solutions, what is happening in the world of data leaks and cyber attacks and what steps you can take to keep your company safe with an award-winning, straight forward presentation over charcuterie on the patio.

Then, we introduce our newest networking opportunity in the Hub City, BBB On Tap. This local-focused networking event will feature pop-ups from small businesses, free beer for the first 100 guests provided by the headline sponsor who will share the story of their business leaving you feeling inspired & recharged no matter if your business is seasoned or fresh out the gate. Our partners and hosts, Two Docs, provide an environment that is upbeat and authentic with the most amazing craft beer around and will house locally-owned and operated food trucks for dinner.

“We want to foster connections and bring real, valuable resources. Rather than a seminar that drags on or just a big social hour like most networking events tend to be,” Mallory Maxwell said. “We want this to be productive and inviting for people in all stages of the business community so that we can really strengthen the sense of connection and knowledge. It’s imperative during this year of growth and bounce back!”

You can find more information about either event on Better Business Bureau of Lubbock’s Facebook page as well as Two Doc’s Brewery’s Facebook page. Reserve your spot and plan to be there early!

