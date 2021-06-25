Local Listings
Area near 4th and Toledo closed for follow-up crash investigation

Traffic Alert Tuesday night in Ohio Co.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 25th.

Investigators with LPD MCIU and Tx-Dot will be in the 4800 block of 4th Street following Wednesday morning’s fatal crash.

The following road closures and detours will occur:

All east bound traffic on 4th Street will be detoured to turn south onto Vicksburg Avenue.

North bound traffic on Toledo Avenue will be closed at 5th Street.

South bound traffic on Toledo Avenue will be allowed to turn west bound. West bound traffic will be open. However, only the right west bound lane will be open.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. This operation should last about an hour and a half.

