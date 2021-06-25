Local Listings
Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Rescue work ongoing in Florida, Harris to make border trip today, Chauvin to be sentenced
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Rescue efforts continue in Surfside, Florida.

What will the weather be like today?

A 17-year-old Lubbock boy is now charged with murder.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border today in El Paso.

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, will be sentenced today.

President Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Read more top headlines here:

