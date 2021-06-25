Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Rescue work ongoing in Florida, Harris to make border trip today, Chauvin to be sentenced
On Daybreak Today,
Rescue efforts continue in Surfside, Florida.
- So far, there are 99 people unaccounted for after a 12-story condominium collapsed Thursday morning.
- One person is confirmed dead. The fear is the number of dead will increase.
- Read the latest: Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
What will the weather be like today?
A 17-year-old Lubbock boy is now charged with murder.
- Police say Jake Canales shot and killed 18-year-old Christopher Castillo last month in the South Plains Mall Parking lot.
- Canales was already in jail for a firearm theft charge.
- Read those details here: LPD Investigators Serve Murder Warrant in Connection to May Shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border today in El Paso.
- The president appointed Harris to lead efforts to deal with the immigration crisis.
- This is her first visit to the border, despite criticism from both sides.
- Read more here: Kamala Harris to visit El Paso on Friday in first trip to U.S.-Mexico border as vice president
Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, will be sentenced today.
- He could face 20-to-25 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, during an arrest last year.
- Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence.
- Read more here: Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package.
- The deal includes funding for roads, airports, railroads and internet access.
- The president said the plan will help the United States compete with the rest of the world.
- Read more here: ‘We have a deal’: Pared-down infrastructure bill still huge
Read more top headlines here:
- Josiah’s Battle: 7-year-old making progress in therapy after gunshot to the head
- Expo Center construction delayed indefinitely
- Some Texas power plants unexpectedly went offline last week. The grid operator says it still doesn’t know why
- Firework stand workers hope to eclipse last year’s ‘record breaking’ sales
- 15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray
- New research grant looks to improve severe weather prediction, observation
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.