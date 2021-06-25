Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Rescue efforts continue in Surfside, Florida.

So far, there are 99 people unaccounted for after a 12-story condominium collapsed Thursday morning.

One person is confirmed dead. The fear is the number of dead will increase.

What will the weather be like today?

A 17-year-old Lubbock boy is now charged with murder.

Police say Jake Canales shot and killed 18-year-old Christopher Castillo last month in the South Plains Mall Parking lot.

Canales was already in jail for a firearm theft charge.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border today in El Paso.

The president appointed Harris to lead efforts to deal with the immigration crisis.

This is her first visit to the border, despite criticism from both sides.

Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, will be sentenced today.

He could face 20-to-25 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, during an arrest last year.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence.

President Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package.

The deal includes funding for roads, airports, railroads and internet access.

The president said the plan will help the United States compete with the rest of the world.

