WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Frenship Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved the locations for three new Frenship schools including a ninth elementary school, fourth middle school, and a second comprehensive high school

Designated as a fast-growth school district, Frenship ISD continues to welcome hundreds of new students each year with an average 2-5% annual increase in student enrollment. The construction of the three new schools was approved by registered voters on November 3, 2020 as part of the Frenship ISD 2020 Bond package to help accommodate the district’s rapid growth.

As of June, Frenship has secured the sites for the elementary school and middle school. The site for the second comprehensive high school is currently under contract and projected to be finalized later this year.

Below are the approximate locations for the new Frenship schools:

• The fourth middle school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023 and will be located between Alcove Avenue and Upland Avenue along 60th Street.

• The ninth elementary school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 and will be located approximately one block east of Alcove on 58th Street.

• The second high school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025 and will be located in the area of 46thStreet and Upland Avenue.

Frenship ISD Approves Locations for Three New Campuses (Frenship ISD)

Frenship ISD Approves Locations for Three New Campuses (Frenship ISD)

Over the next few years, Frenship will work closely and collaborate with community members, parents, students, local business owners, and other Frenship stakeholders as we prepare for the opening of our three new campuses.

In addition to the construction of the three schools, the approved 2020 Bond will allow Frenship to make safety and security upgrades and renovate current campuses.

For more information on the Frenship 2020 Bond projects, timelines, frequently asked questions, and more please visit: www.Frenship.net.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.