Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Idalou hires new softball coach

Idalou has hired Walt Mangan as their new head softball coach.
Idalou has hired Walt Mangan as their new head softball coach.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Idalou has hired Walt Mangan as their new head softball coach.

He takes over a team that is 45-4-1 the past two seasons.

Mangan has been retired the last three years, but he has 315 career wins as a softball coach. He also won a State Title at Brenham.

Ironically, Mangan is already an Idalou resident. He moved there back in October.

Congrats to Coach Mangan.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
Justin Musgraves
Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Branum was just school board approved Thursday night to be the K-12 Principal/AD at Jayton.
Nathan Branum leaving Abernathy
We did the challenge out on Lubbock Cooper’s football field from different distances: 10 yards...
I Beat Pete: Beep Baseball Catch Challenge
The Texas Tech football program, in conjunction with 100 Black Men of West Texas, recently...
Texas Tech Football helps establish local scholarship
Former Texas Tech men's golfers Mito Pereira and Hurly Long have earned the honor compete for...
Former Texas Tech golfers earn Olympic bid