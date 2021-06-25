Idalou hires new softball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Idalou has hired Walt Mangan as their new head softball coach.

He takes over a team that is 45-4-1 the past two seasons.

Mangan has been retired the last three years, but he has 315 career wins as a softball coach. He also won a State Title at Brenham.

Ironically, Mangan is already an Idalou resident. He moved there back in October.

