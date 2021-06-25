Idalou hires new softball coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Idalou has hired Walt Mangan as their new head softball coach.
He takes over a team that is 45-4-1 the past two seasons.
Mangan has been retired the last three years, but he has 315 career wins as a softball coach. He also won a State Title at Brenham.
Ironically, Mangan is already an Idalou resident. He moved there back in October.
Congrats to Coach Mangan.
