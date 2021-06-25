Jury convicts Clovis man for aggravated assault on a peace officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man faces up to 13 and a half years in prison after a jury convicted him for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

A jury found 39-year-old Eugenio Ibarra of Clovis guilty on four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of aggravated fleeing of law enforcement.

He was arrested in July of 2020 after a police chase that happened around 4:00 a.m. Officers testified he began driving toward several law enforcement officers, placing them in fear of being hit by the car.

The sentencing will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.