Jury convicts Clovis man for aggravated assault on a peace officer
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man faces up to 13 and a half years in prison after a jury convicted him for aggravated assault on a peace officer.
A jury found 39-year-old Eugenio Ibarra of Clovis guilty on four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of aggravated fleeing of law enforcement.
He was arrested in July of 2020 after a police chase that happened around 4:00 a.m. Officers testified he began driving toward several law enforcement officers, placing them in fear of being hit by the car.
The sentencing will be held at a later date.
