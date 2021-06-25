Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dallas, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for about a month and a half.

Dallas loves people, but not other animals. Staff say he needs to be the only dog in your home at first. He likes all the attention and love. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, June 25, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Edna.

