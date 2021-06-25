KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dallas, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for about a month and a half.

Dallas loves people, but not other animals. Staff say he needs to be the only dog in your home at first. He likes all the attention and love. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, June 25, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

