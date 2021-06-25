Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD Investigators Serve Murder Warrant in Connection to May Shooting

17-year-old Jake Canales
17-year-old Jake Canales(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From the Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit served a murder warrant Thursday evening in connection with the death of 18-year-old Christopher Castillo.

MORE: Stolen cash, stolen gun led to deadly shooting, warrant states

Jake Canales was served a murder warrant today, June 24th, shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Canales was already in custody on separate charges related to the shooting.

Lubbock Police were called to the South Plains Mall at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4th for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 18 year-old Christopher Castillo in the parking lot between the movie theater and the carnival with serious injuries. Castillo was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with a gunshot wound to the chest. Castillo was later pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after a crash on June 23 near 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.
Police identify victim in fatal Wednesday morning crash
A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland
Southbound traffic on Quaker Ave. and westbound traffic on the access road of South Loop 289...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover on Quaker Ave. at S. Loop 289 injures 2
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested
Justin Musgraves
Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography

Latest News

Texas' grid operator hasn't said how many power plants — or which ones — went offline last...
Some Texas power plants unexpectedly went offline last week. The grid operator says it still doesn’t know why
Firework stand workers hope to eclipse last year’s “record breaking” sales
Firework stand workers hope to eclipse last year’s ‘record breaking’ sales
South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spraying
15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray
Texas Tech will join four other universities as part of a five-year weather research...
New TTU research grant looks to improve severe weather prediction, observation