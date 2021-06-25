LPD Investigators Serve Murder Warrant in Connection to May Shooting

**From the Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit served a murder warrant Thursday evening in connection with the death of 18-year-old Christopher Castillo.

MORE: Stolen cash, stolen gun led to deadly shooting, warrant states

Jake Canales was served a murder warrant today, June 24th, shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Canales was already in custody on separate charges related to the shooting.

Lubbock Police were called to the South Plains Mall at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4th for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 18 year-old Christopher Castillo in the parking lot between the movie theater and the carnival with serious injuries. Castillo was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with a gunshot wound to the chest. Castillo was later pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.