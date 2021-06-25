Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher.

This watch does include the cities of Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Floydada, Morton, Matador and Muleshoe.

Storms will continue to develop in the western South Plains and move east and may produce hail over 1 inch in diameter and winds over 60 mph.

The storms will progress across the region this evening and additional storms may return to the area overnight into Saturday morning.

Storms chances will continue through the weekend with much cooler temperatures and some heavy rain possible.

