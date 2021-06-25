Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 p.m.

Storms will continue to develop in the western South Plains and move east and may produce hail...
Storms will continue to develop in the western South Plains and move east and may produce hail over 1 inch in diameter and winds over 60 mph.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher.

This watch does include the cities of Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Floydada, Morton, Matador and Muleshoe.

Storms will continue to develop in the western South Plains and move east and may produce hail over 1 inch in diameter and winds over 60 mph.

The storms will progress across the region this evening and additional storms may return to the area overnight into Saturday morning.

Storms chances will continue through the weekend with much cooler temperatures and some heavy rain possible.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland
Justin Musgraves
Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography
17-year-old Jake Canales
LPD investigators serve murder warrant in connection to May shooting
File photo
Power restored to Crosbyton, Ralls residents after animal caused outage
Expo Center construction delayed indefinitely

Latest News

Significant changes begin late Friday, bringing a risk of severe weather and flooding rain....
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Fri., June 25
Severe weather and heavy rain likely this weekend
KCBD 7 a.m. Weather - Fri., June 25
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 25
Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday night
The weekend will bring a big drop in temps with highs in the 80s and even 70s by Sunday. In...
Cooler temps, rain chances into the weekend