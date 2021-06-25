Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Lubbock mom excited for Ironman triathlon on Sunday

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Athletes from across the country are heading to the Hub City for the first Ironman-sponsored triathlon.

The course starts at Dunbar Park, then contestants will bike 56 miles and finish a half marathon run through the Texas Tech campus. It’s a one mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13-mile run, which is only half of a full Ironman.

Top athletes are expected to complete the course under four hours.

If you’re hoping to watch, the gun goes off at 6 a.m. Sunday.

One Lubbock mom, Monet Young, is gearing up for her 7th triathlon, but is excited to bring the Iron Man community to her home.

“It’s so cool to have this race here, and the first year that Ironman is putting it on, which brings in even more athletes. So there’ll be athletes from surrounding states. So it’s cool to just share a little piece of Lubbock and just promote health, wellness and triathlons,” Young said.

Be cautious as athletes pass through town. There are several areas near Canyon Lake Drive and westbound Marsha Sharp that will be closed on Sunday.

