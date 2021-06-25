Lubbock police investigating Friday afternoon crash at 19th and Ave. C

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit with the Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash that happened just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Police are responding to the intersection of 19th Street and Ave. C. Avoid the area if possible. No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released at this time.

The Major Crash Unit is currently investigating a major accident that occurred shortly after 1pm this afternoon at the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue C. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/cO7SbuvZY8 — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 25, 2021

