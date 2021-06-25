Local Listings
Lubbock police investigating Friday afternoon crash at 19th and Ave. C

Lubbock police investigating crash at intersection of 19th and Ave C
Lubbock police investigating crash at intersection of 19th and Ave C(Julio Iglesias, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit with the Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash that happened just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Police are responding to the intersection of 19th Street and Ave. C. Avoid the area if possible. No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released at this time.

