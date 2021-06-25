Police pursuit ends in crash at 33rd & P

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted from a pursuit that began shortly after 1 p.m. near 33rd Street and Avenue P.

Lubbock Police officers responded to a call for service in reference to a located stolen vehicle.

A Lubbock Police officer located the stolen vehicle, a black Ford Expedition, near 33rd and Ave L. As the LPD Officer approached, the Expedition fled from the officer and a pursuit ensued. The Expedition continued to flee east on 34th Street and north on the IH-27 access road. The Expedition attempted to turn east onto the 400 block of 19th Street, crossed over the median into westbound traffic and struck a 2011 Dodge pick-up, which was forced into a 2017 Lexus SUV.

The Expedition was occupied by two subjects, who attempted to flee on foot after the crash, but were quickly taken into custody by Lubbock Police. The Expedition was driven by 24 year-old Billy Hall. 18 year-old Dominic Goodrich was a passenger in the vehicle. Both subjects were arrested, medically cleared at UMC and transported to the Lubbock County Jail.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram pick-up, a 65 year-old male, was transported to UMC with moderate injuries. The driver of the 2017 Lexus SUV, a 45 year-old female, was transported to CMC with moderate injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Lexus SUV also sustained minor injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.