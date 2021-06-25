Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Road, lane closures planned for Sunday during IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon

The cycling portion of the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will cover multiple roads, including...
The cycling portion of the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will cover multiple roads, including a portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway(Ironman 70.3 Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock wants to make citizens aware of road and lane closures that will take place Sunday, June 27, during the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. The attached map shows road closures in red, and roads that will be shared with bicycles and cars, with lane closures, in yellow.

Closures to be aware of include:

  • Canyon Lake Drive (North Side of Lake 6) will be closed at MLK to thru traffic until Sunday, June 27
  • Cemetery back gate closed all day Sunday, June 27
  • Mackenzie Dog Park closed the morning of Sunday, June 27 and will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
  • All of Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6 will be closed Sunday, June 27
  • Marsha Sharp Fwy Westbound On ramp at Avenue L
  • Marsha Sharp Fwy Westbound On ramp at Vernon Ave
  • Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound University exit
  • Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound access road between Buddy Holly to Ave. L
  • Marsha Sharp Fwy Wesbound access road turn around to Eastbound access road at University Ave

The closures are expected to start at 5:00 a.m. Sunday, June 27. You can find an interactive map at [mylubbock.us/IRONMAN2021]mylubbock.us/IRONMAN2021. The map will reflect road/lane closures, completion percentage of the athlete courses, and will update with real-time data as roads/lanes begin to open on Sunday.

The safety of participants, citizens and City staff is the first priority, and we remind everyone to be cautious, and share the road with triathletes if you are driving on shared use areas.

For more information on the event, visit [ironmanlubbock.com]ironmanlubbock.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock man was killed and another was injured in a crash near Midland.
Lubbock man dies, another injured in crash near Midland
Justin Musgraves
Former city employee ordered to self surrender after signing plea deal to charges of possession of child pornography
17-year-old Jake Canales
LPD investigators serve murder warrant in connection to May shooting
File photo
Power restored to Crosbyton, Ralls residents after animal caused outage
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to continue building former President Donald Trump’s border...
Governor Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist with increased arrests related to border crisis
Texas Tech looking to make education more accessible, more affordable
Traffic Alert Tuesday night in Ohio Co.
Area near 4th and Toledo closed for follow-up crash investigation
ZZ Top
ZZ Top set to perform two dates at Buddy Holly Hall