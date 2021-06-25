Severe weather and heavy rain likely this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Time to pay extra attention to the weather. Significant changes begin late today, bringing a risk of severe weather and flooding rain. Hazardous weather conditions are possible, off and on, through the weekend. The final weekend of June.

Before the change there will be little difference of note. Today will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

Mid- to late afternoon isolated storms are likely to pop up near the state line, the western KCBD viewing area. These storms will move eastward, possibly in the Lubbock and Plainview areas around 6 to 7 PM. With continued eastward movement, many areas will have a chance of storms and rain by midnight.

A few storms may become severe. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The area most at risk late Friday is the northern KCBD viewing area (and north into the Panhandle). Some storms may produce downpours.

A cold front tomorrow brings a downward trend to temperatures and an upward trend to storm and rain chances.

There is a slight chance of storms/showers Saturday morning and afternoon, but storms become likely Saturday evening and night.

Severe weather is possible with the storms late Saturday and Saturday night. The main threats again will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding downpours.

Of course, any time there is thunder there is lightning. Anytime there is lightning it is time to be inside. A home or building is best, but if not available a vehicle will do. When thunder roars, move indoors.

Guidance is strongly in favor of on and off scattered storms and showers Sunday through Tuesday. Widespread total amounts of at least a half inch are likely. Many areas will see much more. A few spots may end up with more than three inches between now and Tuesday night.

