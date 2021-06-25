SWAT on scene in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The SWAT team is on the scene near 98th and Toledo Ave., which is between Slide Road and Quaker Ave. Lubbock Police Desk officials say they have been on the scene since after 1:30 p.m.

Police were called to a domestic dispute. There were children in the house and police believed there were guns in the house as well.

The children were removed from the house.

There is one person still in the home and police are negotiating to get that person out of the house now.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering information and will update this story as soon as more becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.