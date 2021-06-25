Local Listings
SWAT on scene in Southwest Lubbock

SWAT is on the scene of a standoff at 98th and Topeka Ave.
SWAT is on the scene of a standoff at 98th and Topeka Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The SWAT team is on the scene near 98th and Toledo Ave., which is between Slide Road and Quaker Ave. Lubbock Police Desk officials say they have been on the scene since after 1:30 p.m.

Police were called to a domestic dispute. There were children in the house and police believed there were guns in the house as well.

The children were removed from the house.

There is one person still in the home and police are negotiating to get that person out of the house now.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering information and will update this story as soon as more becomes available.

