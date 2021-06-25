Local Listings
United Family holding job fair for supply chain jobs July 1

The United Family will hold a job fair for the supply chain branches of its business on July 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Provided by United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family will hold a job fair for the supply chain branches of its business on July 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites.

The job fair will be hiring for positions at Llano Logistics, R.C. Taylor and USM Manufacturing. Every applicant must be at least 18-years-old.

“Each of these facilities will offer an abundance of opportunities to new team members,” said Greg Ammons, EVP of supply chain for the United Family. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be able to access a retention bonus, safety bonus, referral bonus as well as an enhanced attendance bonus. These positions start at up to $15 an hour.

R.C. Taylor has positions that primarily fall during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. They have also enacted an enhanced referral bonus to encourage potential new team members. These positions start at up to $14 an hour.

USM Manufacturing also has positions that have hours during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. However, there are some shifts that occur on Saturday. USM Manufacturing will offer a sign on bonus through the end of July as well as an enhanced referral bonus. These positions start up to $12 an hour or up to $500 a week.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, vacation time, insurance options and more.

