2-year-old drowns in swimming pool accident in New Deal

New Deal Police
New Deal Police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Deal Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a call Friday evening around 8:40 p.m. in reference to a child who was unresponsive after being found in a swimming pool.

When officers arrived they encountered family members performing CPR on a 2-year-old boy. The first responders took over rescue efforts from the family.

Lubbock EMS arrived and the child was transported to University Medical Center. In spite of their efforts, he passed away at the hospital.

You can read the full statement from New Deal Police below.

