Estacado’s Leditt Butler hosting basketball tournament for Lubbock kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Estacado’s Leditt Butler is hosting a basketball tournament to encourage kids to come outside and stay out of the streets this summer.

The tournament is called “Hub City Street Hoops Presents Kobe Street Ball Tour.” It runs for a total of 10 days and includes stops at parks in Lubbock, Levelland, and Brownfield. Each game will be played up to 24 points using just one point and two points or until 16 minutes expires. If a team wins eight games straight, then they advance to the next site in the tournament and receive a free t-shirt.

“Our games are all leading up to the championship round which will be at another local park (Butler Park in Lubbock),” Butler said. “But the semifinals is going to be the best round ‘cause we get to pay homage to Andre Emmett, one of my other favorite players of all time at Texas Tech.”

Children 12-17 are free to enter the tournament while adults 18 and up are asked to pay a fee that will go towards a fundraiser to raise money for a facility for a youth center. Sign up begins at 10 a.m. with games set to follow at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m.

Butler’s ultimate goal is to raise money to help purchase a facility to provide a youth center in the neighborhood he grew up. He says basketball is a way to get the children in and start communications so that his youth program can provide services to help children get jobs, go to college, and be successful in life. With recent crimes among youth in the area, he sees this program as meeting an immediate need to help those at risk.

Butler said, “Any way we can provide an opportunity to take up their time where their wandering mind is then that’s what we have to do. Whether it’s basketball, whether it’s football...or whatever it is, we have to continue to do these things. The tragic thing about it is, these kids don’t understand the value of life, so we have to impact that into their minds that you are valuable, and I love you. I want you to come out here and play basketball with me. I might beat you down on this court, but I love you. And I want you to understand, after I beat you down, you can give me a call and we can talk about try to get you a job.”

He says the program is looking for volunteers, sponsors, and anyone who wants to help, but above all he wants the kids to come out and have fun.

