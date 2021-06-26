Slight chance for severe weather across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ll have a slight risk of severe weather today. We could see some low intensity severe weather when things get kicked off and for a few hours after.

There is a chance we could see a brief spin up around the area of the front. That will be most of the central South Plains. While we need to pay attention to that, anything that does spin up is liable to be brief and weak.

There is a high chance we get out of today without seeing a single tornado warning but there is a chance we could, so we’ll mention it. Next up is our hail risk. While we’ll have plenty of lift today, it’s not sharp enough and we’re not cold enough above us for monster hail. We’ll see a few storms produce hail today that is right at the severe threshold of 1 inch. But the atmosphere doesn’t seem capable of supporting much larger then that. We’ll still keep an eye our for larger stones around golf ball size though.

Our larger threat today will be winds from the storms. We do expect to see a few get above 60mph. When the storms collapse later, or change into lines, that will be when the threat for the winds increase.

Later on tonight and over the next few days, as the normal style severe threat diminishes, we’ll transition to more of a heavy rain threat. Thankfully in terms of seeing heavy rain, we’ve had a few weeks to dry out. That means the ground will have a chance to soak some of this up. But eventually that will be overcome and with some of these storms and showers moving over the same areas repeatedly, we’ll start to see some flooded roads again. Be mindful of that as that can sometimes happen quickly.

The wet pattern will hang around for awhile. Possibly even the entire next week. We’ll keep you up to date as the forecast becomes clearer.

