Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong to severe storms will return to the region later today and continue overnight into Sunday.

Lubbock is included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 p.m., along with Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hockley, Kent, King, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry, and Yoakum.

The threat for this evening is large hail, winds in excess of 60 mph and possible tornado development, but potential is low.

Heavy rain chances are high for the region from today into Monday. Flooding of low lying areas will be likely if strong storms develop and track over those regions.

Rain chances, including thunderstorms will continue through most of the upcoming week, possibly into the July 4th period.

However, the severe threat will diminish overnight and the main issue will be heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures will fall due to the arrival of a cold front, clouds and storms.

Nighttime lows will tumble to the low 60s and highs Sunday through Tuesday will likely remain in the mid to upper 70s. It may be cooler in some areas where heavier storms are occurring.

