Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed to be with young man

13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Brownsville Police Department on Saturday issued a statewide Amber Alert for Antonette Rodriguez, 13, last seen in the 4400 block of Horizon Hill in San Antonio, Texas.

Police said Rodriguez is with Clayton Phillips, 18, last seen driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate DR6K226.

The tint on the vehicle’s rear window has “bubbled,” police said.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black, button-down, short-sleeved sweater. Police said she has a piercing on her belly button.

Phillips is “most likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants,” police said.

If you have information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, call (956) 548-7014 to report information to the Brownsville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Sarah Durrett
Woman in custody after SWAT standoff at 98th & Topeka
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
New Deal Police
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool accident in New Deal
Police pursuit ends in crash at 33rd & P
Police pursuit ends in crash at 33rd & P
Frenship ISD Approves Locations for Three New Campuses
Frenship ISD approves locations for three new campuses

Latest News

Severe Weather in Lubbock area Saturday night
John is tracking a line of strong storms west of Lubbock, expected to hit the city with winds...
Storms with high winds expected to hit Lubbock by 9:30 p.m.
1 injured in stabbing at Executive Inn Saturday night
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck