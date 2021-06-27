Family of missing Fort Hood soldier says he got married days before he vanished

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a missing Fort Hood soldier say they suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Fort Hood officials, in a press release on Saturday, said Spc. Abram Salas II did not report to work on June 23 according to a report from his unit.

The army said they believe Salas left Fort Hood willingly on his own and could be in the San Antonio area. His family, however, said they believe his disappearance is connected to his getting married just days before his disappearance.

“He got married and everybody found out about it on social media, and no one knew about this person before,” said Teresa Kiphen, the soldier’s aunt.

The family said they had never met Salas’ wife but know she is much older than the 21-year-old soldier. The family also revealed Salas had moved out of the military barracks two weeks before his disappearance.

They say they suspect it was around that time he met his wife.

His mother and father on Sunday were traveling to Killeen from their home in El Paso to push for a more intense search for him.

“Please please please wherever you are call somebody in the family please,” said Salas’ uncle Jamie Miranda. “And if anybody knows anything please just say something.”

Salas is Hispanic, about 5-feet-6 tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Army said he may be driving a four-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.

If you see Salas or have information regarding his whereabouts, contact the military police desk at (254) 288-1131

