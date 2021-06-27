Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - DPS says a Lubbock man has died and a child was injured in a wreck in Hockley County on Saturday afternoon.

34-year-old Todd A. James was killed in a rollover on FM 1585 near Quail Road on Saturday around 4:58 p.m.

DPS says James was traveling westbound on FM 1585 near Quail Road in a 2006 Ford pickup when the vehicle drifted off the edge of roadway on the north side.

The vehicle overcorrected and went back across both lanes of travel before leaving the roadway. Vehicle 1 rolled before coming to final rest in a field near the roadway.

James was not wearing a seatbelt. A 2-year-old girl secured in a safety seat was taken to the emergency room with non-incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.