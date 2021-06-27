Local Listings
More rain in the forecast for Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a soggy evening across the South Plains last night, more rain is in the forecast for Sunday.

The biggest threat with storms this afternoon and evening will be flooding as we have the potential to pick up another 1-3″ of rain in areas.

24hr rain totals across the South Plains
24hr rain totals across the South Plains(KCBD)

Remember to not drive through flooded roadways and avoid any low-lying areas if heavy rain does fall.

Cooler temperatures will settle in for the next couple of days. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Along with below average temperatures, rain chances remain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

