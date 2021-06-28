Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Lamesa Saturday night
Power restored in Lamesa after Saturday night storms
Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck

Latest News

It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says
Shashanareddy Gaddu, the general manager at a Domino's near Pittsburgh, used his smartwatch to...
Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery
The suspect was arrested after police say he committed six armed robberies in the Pittsburgh...
Quick-thinking robbery victim uses smartwatch for help; suspect arrested