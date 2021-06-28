Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Lubbock in August

Harlem Globetrotters schedule tour stop in Lubbock.
Harlem Globetrotters schedule tour stop in Lubbock.(Flint River Entertainment Complex)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Lubbock in August.

They will tour more than 150 cities in 2021 starting on July 21st.

The Globetrotters will be in Lubbock on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the United Supermarkets Arena. To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night
Flooding in Lamesa Saturday night
Power restored in Lamesa after Saturday night storms
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck

Latest News

Amy Grant to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in October.
Amy Grant to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in October
Water and sewer line construction to begin Tuesday
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
South Plains flood threat continues