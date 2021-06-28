Harlem Globetrotters coming to Lubbock in August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Lubbock in August.

They will tour more than 150 cities in 2021 starting on July 21st.

The Globetrotters will be in Lubbock on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the United Supermarkets Arena. To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

