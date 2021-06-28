Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hutch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for about two months.

Staff say he is very sweet and lovable. He likes to play rough and is very tolerant of other dogs. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Monday, June 28, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night
Flooding in Lamesa Saturday night
Power restored in Lamesa after Saturday night storms
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Mon., June 28
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas
KCBD Pet of the Day - Fri., June 25
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Edna
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Edna