KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hutch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for about two months.

Staff say he is very sweet and lovable. He likes to play rough and is very tolerant of other dogs. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Monday, June 28, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

