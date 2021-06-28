Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage

Tornadic storm causes downed trees, downed power lines, and flooded neighborhoods.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Lamesa, the clean up has just begun. The small community wasted no time in its recovery efforts Sunday morning.

“[We] decided to do this instead of having church services this morning. Just load up chainsaws and trailers and get all the hands we could,” Lonny Ferguson said.

“We see a lot of people hurting after the storm yesterday. So we just got volunteers and donations and we’re providing whatever people need,” City Councilman Doug Morris said.

The devastation left behind by Saturday’s tornadic storm shocked lifelong residents, like Danny Brackeen.

“When I was a little kid, there were a couple of tornadoes that came close, but I’ve never had nothing in the city do something like this kind of damage,” he said.

“The damage was a lot more severe than we had anticipated,” Police Chief Josh Peterson said.

“First thing we noticed, water coming through our ceiling in the house so we knew something was wrong,” Sam Adams said.

Adams was sheltering in place with his wife when a massive tree fell onto his home.

“A lot of the guys that I have coached in the past have come by and checked on us and people from the church and our neighbors,” he said. “We realize how important friendships are.”

Across town, it’s the same story: twisted trees ripped from the ground, some damaging houses and others blocking roadways.

The storm also toppled more than a dozen mobile homes, brought down light poles and power lines, even sweeping trampolines up onto roofs.

The heavy rains made some streets and front yards impassible.

“We did get with the local Boy Scout troop, got some kayaks and stuff and the fire department put them in the water and have been trying to get people out,” Chief Peterson said.

The people here have weathered the storm before, and will stick together to weather the next.

“I love it here so much, everyone pitches in to help out,” Peterson said.

“This town comes together when there’s a time of need. It’s wonderful,” Morris said.

Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported from this storm.

Residents still have serious concerns about sewage backwash and continued flooding, with more rainfall in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Flooding in Lamesa Saturday night
Power restored in Lamesa after Saturday night storms
New Deal Police
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool accident in New Deal
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck
44-year-old Sarah Durrett
Woman in custody after SWAT standoff at 98th & Topeka

Latest News

Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, June 27
Source: KCBD Video
Landspout touches down in Levelland Sunday night
Source: KCBD Video
Car snaps utility pole in Wolfforth rollover