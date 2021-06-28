Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say

Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police confirm 58-year-old Robert Belasco died from his injuries Monday morning.

At about 12 p.m. on June 21, police responded to a crash near I-27 and 19th Street. Police say Balesco was traveling southbound on the on-ramp and lost control of his motorcycle. That crash then caused a second crash.

Belasco was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in a collision as they stopped to help Belasco. One person in the second collision suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to any hospital.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night
Flooding in Lamesa Saturday night
Power restored in Lamesa after Saturday night storms
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease arriving early this year
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Source: KCBD Graphic
Lubbock man killed, child injured in Hockley County wreck

Latest News

South Plains flood threat continues
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage
Tornado Southwest of Smyer
Weak landspout funnel touches down near Levelland Sunday night