Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police confirm 58-year-old Robert Belasco died from his injuries Monday morning.

At about 12 p.m. on June 21, police responded to a crash near I-27 and 19th Street. Police say Balesco was traveling southbound on the on-ramp and lost control of his motorcycle. That crash then caused a second crash.

Belasco was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in a collision as they stopped to help Belasco. One person in the second collision suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to any hospital.

The investigation is on-going.

