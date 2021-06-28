Local Listings
South Plains flood threat continues

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Flood Watches are in effect for the entire KCBD viewing area. Localized Flood Warnings will be possible today and tonight. A watch indicates that this type of weather is possible and to remain alert to changing and possibly dangerous weather conditions. A warning indicates this type of weather is imminent or occurring. If the warning covers your area follow the directions included in the warning.

Stay Weather Aware and keep our KCBD Weather app handy. Set the location to “Follow Me” and enable notifications. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app and here on our Weather Page.

We are, of course, watching developments and will keep you updated. Get updates during all our newscasts, at noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10 PM, and of course each morning during Daybreak Today from 5 to 7 AM.

Check back later for rain totals. I’ll be adding them here later this morning!

