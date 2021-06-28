Local Listings
TRAFFIC: 50th Street & Indiana Avenue Road Work to Begin Tuesday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
**RELEASE from the City of Lubbock**

Beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will perform work on water valves at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. Since the valves are located under the street, several traffic lanes will be closed which will cause heavy congestion in all directions. The City urges everyone to avoid this intersection if possible, and be prepared for significant delays. Please eliminate distractions while driving and plan for extra travel time. Work is scheduled to take one week, weather permitting.

