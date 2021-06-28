Water and sewer line construction to begin Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction on a water line and sewer line tap on 42nd Street and 43rd Street, between Avenue L and Avenue J.

During construction, 42rd Street and 43nd Street will be closed to through traffic between Avenues L and J. Residents on these streets will continue to have access to their homes. All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures. The construction is expected to be complete early next week.

