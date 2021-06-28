Local Listings
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving

A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth Police were called to a crash with unknown injuries Sunday just after 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle had crashed through a utility pole in front of Dollar General at 314 US HWY 62/82.

The driver told police she was watching videos on her phone while driving when she struck a curb, overcorrected and hit the pole.

The vehicle was laying on its side with the utility pole snapped in half when police arrived.

The driver was checked by EMS and released at the scene.

