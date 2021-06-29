Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” as he said in one tweet.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside. No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6M relief funding for Texas higher education
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage
Fort Hood Soldier Abram Salas II
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier says he made contact and is safe

Latest News

Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing
When Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, she made history.
First transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada, to compete in Miss USA