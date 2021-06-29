Consider This: wants vs. needs

Consider This: wants vs. needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock city leaders are wanting a November election for $174 million in city road improvements.

The November bond proposal will fund much needed widening and paving of roads and streets across the entire city.

But there is one piece that just doesn’t fit. Spending $42 million of the entire package to rebuild Broadway from University to Canyon Lakes Drive and add a pedestrian bridge. 42 million is almost a fourth of the entire $174 million package. On one road and a bridge is ridiculous. It is also the only project on the entire list that was not recommended by the committee as a future need.

I say, fix all the roads recommended by the committee without a public vote, and put rebuilding Broadway on a ballot by itself. Because ‘wants’ not ‘needs’ are what we should be voting on to have trust in our city leaders.

Consider this…

Why would we have an election to address needs, critical to the city? I don’t remember getting a vote to spend nearly 100 million dollars on the ivory tower they built for their offices. But they feel compelled to get permission to improve roads?

They know voters will approve new roads, but they can’t justify spending most of the money to rebuild Broadway. So, what do they do? They lump the needs and the wants together and force an all or nothing vote.

Looks to me like city council is trying to manipulate voters to justify another downtown pet project.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.