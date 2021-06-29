Local Listings
Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa, Dawson County after weekend storms

Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa and Dawson County after damage from weekend storms
Disaster declarations issued for Lamesa and Dawson County after damage from weekend storms(Viewer photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mayor of Lamesa says citizens with damage following weekend storms should have answers on filing for assistance from the state as soon as Wednesday.

According to Mayor Josh Stevens, disaster declarations were issued for Lamesa and Dawson County.

MORE: Storm damage in Lamesa estimated at $10 million and counting

Citizens are asked to monitor the City website and the County website for further information.

