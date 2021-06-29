Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sonni

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sonni, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix breed who has been at the shelter a little over a month.

Staff say Sonni is very sweet and lovable. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, June 29, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hutch.

