KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sonni

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sonni, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix breed who has been at the shelter a little over a month.

Staff say Sonni is very sweet and lovable. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Tuesday, June 29, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

