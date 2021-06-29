Lubbock man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

DPS officials say Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, was communicating with a person he thought was a minor but was a Texas DPS special agent who posed as a minor on May 4, 2021.

Pena was arrested by DPS on May 5, 2021 and bonded out of jail on May 10.

If convicted, Pena faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

