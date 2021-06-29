Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor

Zachary Daniel Pena
Zachary Daniel Pena(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

DPS officials say Zachary Daniel Pena, 29, was communicating with a person he thought was a minor but was a Texas DPS special agent who posed as a minor on May 4, 2021.

Pena was arrested by DPS on May 5, 2021 and bonded out of jail on May 10.

If convicted, Pena faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Wolfforth crashed through a utility pole.
Wolfforth woman crashes into utility pole, admits to watching videos while driving
Southbound I-27 shutdown after motorcycle crash, 1 seriously injured(KCBD)
Motorcycle crash victim dies at hospital Monday morning police say
Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6M relief funding for Texas higher education
A large tree fell onto Sam Adams' home Saturday night, during a tornadic storm in Dawson County.
Lamesa residents coming together to clean up Saturday night storm damage
Fort Hood Spc. Abram Salas II.
Fort Hood officials make contact with missing soldier, arrange for return to post

Latest News

United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.
The United Family opens ‘next-generation’ United Supermarkets store in Lubbock
Lubbock Police Department offers training program for young adults seeking career in law...
Lubbock Police Department’s Explorer Program reopens, accepting applications
Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program reopens
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Police Department Explorer Program
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment