Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 30 years in prison for a deadly stabbing that happened in Aug. 2018.

Justin Deshone Jackson, 32, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand jury on Aug. 28, 2018, charged with the stabbing death of Shranda Carson, 35.

On the morning of Aug. 6, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Chaparral Apartment where they found Carson suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UMC where she later died.

A sworn affidavit from a witness included in Jackson’s arrest warrant says the witness told police Carson and Jackson had been arguing the previous day about Jackson having a new girlfriend.

Around 4 a.m., just hours after the stabbing, officers found Jackson in the 2900 block of East Baylor. According to the warrant, he was driven to his mother’s residence by his new girlfriend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man indicted, charged in deadly stabbing

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.