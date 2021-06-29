Local Listings
Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 2018 stabbing

Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 30 years in prison for a deadly stabbing that happened in Aug. 2018.

Justin Deshone Jackson, 32, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand jury on Aug. 28, 2018, charged with the stabbing death of Shranda Carson, 35.

On the morning of Aug. 6, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Chaparral Apartment where they found Carson suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UMC where she later died.

A sworn affidavit from a witness included in Jackson’s arrest warrant says the witness told police Carson and Jackson had been arguing the previous day about Jackson having a new girlfriend.

Around 4 a.m., just hours after the stabbing, officers found Jackson in the 2900 block of East Baylor. According to the warrant, he was driven to his mother’s residence by his new girlfriend.

